At the end of business Friday afternoon, Florida State sophomore quarterback James Blackman still had not entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, contrary to a published report earlier this week.

Blackman, who redshirted this past season after starting 12 games as a true freshman in 2017, was reported to be entering his name into the database on Wednesday. The report stated that Blackman had already "started the process."

However, an FSU source confirmed with Warchant.com on Friday at 6 p.m., that Blackman was not in the portal now and had never been in it.

According to NCAA rules, if a student-athlete tells his university that he wants to be listed in the database, that request must be honored within two business days -- and it can be handled almost instantaneously, as there is no process required for the action.

There's always a chance that Blackman's status could change in the future, but as of now, he is not listed in the portal.

If Blackman stays put at FSU as expected, he and returning starter Deondre Francois are expected to compete for the 2019 starting job during spring drills.

