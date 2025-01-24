Two four-star 2026 Rivals250 prospects among latest FSU offers

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to expand the Seminoles' 2026 recruiting board. On Friday, FSU offered at least four 2026 prospects including two Rivals250 prospects who are currently committed to other programs. Cornerback prospect Chaston Smith, who is committed to Notre Dame, and wide receiver Tyreek King, who is committed to Tennesse, headline the latest list of players to be offered by the Seminoles.

2026 prospects

Advertisement

King, who has been committed to Tennessee since last October, was offered by Florida State on Friday. He is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the 84th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026 by Rivals and the 18th-best WR in his class. King's offer list also includes Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss among others. He has taken two unofficial visits to FSU in the last eight months.

Smith was offered by FSU on Friday. The four-star prospect who has been committed to Notre Dame since this past December is ranked by Rivals as the 109th-best overall prospect in the 2026 class and the 10th-best CB prospect in the country. His offer list also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Purdue, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, all of whom he has taken unofficial visits.

Scott was offered by FSU on Friday. He continues the trend of the Seminoles offering big receivers. Scott stands 6-5 and weighs 205 pounds. His offer list includes Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and TCU among others.

Towns was offered by FSU on Friday. It is first known Power Four offer.

2027 prospects