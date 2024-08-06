The Athletic's Bruce Feldman put out his annual Freaks List on Tuesday morning, highlighting 100 college football players who have freakish measurables, athleticism, strength or some other trait which sets them apart.

And for the second straight year, there's plenty of FSU representation on this year's list. Two Seminoles make the 2024 edition of the Freaks List and they just so happen to play alongside each other on the defensive line.

FSU defensive tackles Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer — high school teammates at Gadsden County now reunited at FSU — are both in the top 30 of the list coming in at No. 5 and No. 30, respectively.

"This is just one enormous and freaky dude. His arm length is 36 inches, and he has 11-inch hands. He’s run 20.6 MPH in pads — not just in shorts and a T-shirt. He squats over 600 pounds and benches over 400 pounds," Feldman said of Jackson. "His Nordbord score is over 2.0, which is good for tight ends and linebackers. The FSU defensive line lost both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to the NFL but is still very scary with Jackson, Joshua Farmer and others leading the way."

Feldman added of Farmer, "Farmer has gained over 50 pounds in his college career. This offseason, he clocked a 19.6 MPH in pads, and he also cleaned almost 400 pounds, squatted over 600 pounds and benched over 400. Even more impressively, he had a Nordbord score (which measures eccentric hamstring strength) of over 2.3. For context, that is higher than you typically see from many skill-position players."

This is the second straight year that FSU has gotten multiple players onto Feldman's Freaks List. Jared Verse (No. 26) and Johnny Wilson (No. 28) were both on the 2023 list. Before that, FSU had put no players on a Freaks List during Mike Norvell's first three seasons atop the program.

That certainly is further proof — not that any is needed — of how far the FSU roster has come in the head coach's tenure.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters