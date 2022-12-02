Two FSU defensive linemen no longer on roster
The Florida State football program had its second and third roster casualties of the 2022-23 offseason Friday night.
Both of them came on the defensive line.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson are no longer on the Seminoles' roster, an FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola.
Jarrett Jackson transferred in from Louisville ahead of the 2020 season, played sparingly in 2020 and took on a larger role in 2021, appearing in 10 games and recording 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.
However, he battled injuries this past season and got buried a bit down the depth chart behind emerging redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer, appearing somewhat sparingly in 11 games.
Shambre Jackson, who chose FSU over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and LSU among others, was the second-highest-rated member of FSU's 2021 class. The four-star strong-side defensive end from Orlando Boone was the No. 12 SSDE and the No. 218 overall recruit in the 2021 class.
He never broke into the rotation despite the hype that preceded him. He didn't play at all as a true freshman in 2021 and played minimal reps in two games this season, but spent his time at practice still working with the scout team.
Jarrett Jackson, who just finished his fifth season of college football, is immediately eligible to enter the transfer portal if he so chooses.
Shambre Jackson, who has not yet graduated, must wait until the transfer portal window opens on Monday to enter his name for transfer consideration.