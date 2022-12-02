The Florida State football program had its second and third roster casualties of the 2022-23 offseason Friday night.

Both of them came on the defensive line.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson are no longer on the Seminoles' roster, an FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola.

Jarrett Jackson transferred in from Louisville ahead of the 2020 season, played sparingly in 2020 and took on a larger role in 2021, appearing in 10 games and recording 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

However, he battled injuries this past season and got buried a bit down the depth chart behind emerging redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer, appearing somewhat sparingly in 11 games.