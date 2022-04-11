Two FSU football targets have 'Noles on top after weekend visits

CJ Heard Jr. has made it clear how much love he has for the Seminoles, and on Saturday and Sunday, the explosive 2024 defensive back made yet another visit to Florida State to check out the spring game.

"Everything was expected how I wanted to be, and even a little more than it actually was," Heard said. "I will have a decision coming up. I'm pushing for this May."

The College Park, Ga., product explained that he has a few more schools he wants to check out in person before he makes that decision. Some of the schools he's expected to visit include Tennessee, Michigan, and Oregon on April 12.

The four-star defensive back also shared his views on the FSU spring game and some things that really jumped out to him from the weekend.

Tops on the list was the play of the Seminoles' defensive backs, who recorded a number of interceptions and pass breakups.

"Coach Woodson was doing a great job out there," Heard said of FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. "Today I watched and broke down film with Coach Woodson and where I would be playing. I really like that. He knows I love the program and I know a lot about the DB position. They broke me down on every single play. They like me at safety -- the boundary safety. Blitz, make plays."

The four-star defensive back also shared details from his one-on-one conversation with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"We were just recapping the spring game," Heard said, "and he was just telling me, 'I know you are a big fan of FSU. I know everybody is trying to get you to commit. I want you to be a 'Nole. Don't rush your decision, and make the decision when you think it's time. Don't rush the process. We want you to be a 'Nole.'

"This is the thing that got me: 'You are the only person that knows where home is.'"

Heard added that Norvell told him it's a good idea to visit other schools and decide what is best for him. But he said the message was very clear that FSU wants him.

And the Georgia product explained what he likes so much about FSU.

"I want to be a part of the FSU legacy and the great DBs (If he chose FSU)," Heard said. "The thing about the school is it's perfect for me. This was my first time touring the campus, and I loved it. I love everything about it. It's hard for me to stay away from FSU. The history here."

So is FSU his leader?