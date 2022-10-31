The Florida State football team got back in the win column Saturday and two Seminoles were awarded conference honors for their roles in FSU's 41-16 win over Georgia Tech.

Running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel were named the ACC Running Back of the Week and Offensive Lineman of the Week Monday.

Benson ran for a career-high 111 yards in his first career start, adding his sixth and seventh carries of 20-plus yards this season in the win.

Emmanuel played 80 snaps and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure, paving the way for the Seminoles' 642 yards, their most yards in a game against an FBS opponent since Syracuse in 2016.

For the two first-year transfer additions, it was both of their first ACC weekly honors of the season. Seven Seminoles have now received ACC POTW recognition (Ontaria Wilson, Jared Verse, Johnny Wilson, Shyheim Brown and Jammie Robinson are the others) and no Seminole has yet earned more than one such honor this season.