Mike Martin couldn't remember - with absolute certainty - the last time he coached in Baton Rouge.

When he was asked about it following Florida State's 10-1 win over Georgia in the regional finals in Athens he estimated that it was 1980. Or that it was before he even got the head coaching gig for the Seminoles.

Turns out, it was 1983. The two teams played two games in Tallahassee that year and two games in Baton Rouge. Florida State won three of four that year, including both contests in Baton Rouge.

Here we are just 36 short years later. And the Seminoles are back in Louisiana. Playing the powerful Tiger program. With a berth in the College World Series on the line.

"LSU has great tradition," FSU head coach Mike Martin said. "And certainly Florida State has great tradition. So it's setting up to be a very exciting Super Regional."

The last time these two teams faced was in the 2017 College World Series. The Seminoles lost two games that year to the Tigers in Omaha, including a painful loss in Game 1 in which an error-filled eighth inning practically gave LSU the win.

The Tigers still have some familiar names from that team two years ago, including their top three leading hitters in 2019. Juniors Josh Smith and Zach Watson were starters on that LSU team two years ago, as was senior Antoine Duplantis. The trio has combined for 242 hits, 181 runs, 40 doubles, 27 homers and 146 RBIs this season.

LSU was actually the preseason No. 1 team in the country in multiple polls, but injuries and up-and-down play kept them from being a Top 8 national seed.

On the mound the Tigers are led by two freshmen. Cole Henry (4-2, 3.51 ERA) was the ace of the staff before an elbow injury sidelined him for more than a month. He came back for a relief appearance in Hoover for the SEC Tournament and then followed that up with a start against Southern Miss in the regionals - in which he gave up just two hits in five innings of work while striking out six.

Fellow freshman Landon Marceaux has also been a primary starter for the Tigers this season, compiling a 5-2 record and a 4.64 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts).

LSU's numbers on the mound aren't overly impressive, but they have a number of draftable pitchers who can light up a radar gun.

Just like Georgia did.

And yet the Seminoles bludgeoned the Bulldog pitchers for 22 runs in two games last weekend. If the FSU hitters can stay hot, then they'll certainly have a shot at reaching Omaha for the last time in Martin's illustrious career.

LSU also doesn't have a single left-handed pitcher on its postseason roster.

"I think our young men know exactly what we need to do to get it done," Martin said. "That is just play aggressive baseball, play like we know how. Not give the other club extra outs - things we have done too many times in the months of February, March and April."

He also understands this stadium has a whole different feel than the one he played in 36 years ago. Alex Box Stadium seats 14,000 people. And it will be sold out. And the volume will be turned up to 10 for a Super Regional against Florida State.

"I wish I could say we have prepared for that," Martin said. "I don't know how you prepare for it. Their fans are really impressive. They show up in droves. It's a very loud stadium. It's a mentality of us against them. They certainly outnumber us. But we're excited about being put in that environment. Because I think our guys are not the least bit intimidated, but yet it will be something that many have never experienced."

And one way or another, it will be an experience he'll never forget. Because it will either be his last time wearing a Florida State uniform or it will be the place where he secured his final College World Series berth.

