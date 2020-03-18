Live FSU football recruiting chat with Michael Langston, 7:30 p.m. ET
With Florida State and colleges across the country shutting down spring sports and the NCAA putting a temporary halt to in-person recruiting, there are a lot of questions facing coaches and student-athletes.
How will players prepare for coming seasons if they can't be with their teammates? How will coaches communicate with dozens of student-athletes if those athletes are required to go home for the rest of the semester? How can coaches evaluate recruits if they can't visit them in person?
To help answer any questions Florida State fans might have about all of these changes, Warchant is holding two separate live video chats today.
First up was senior writer Corey Clark discussing team issues. That chat was held early this afternoon, and the replay is available here.
At 7:30 p.m. ET, recruiting analyst Michael Langston will hold a recruiting chat to discuss how the Seminoles' coaches will handle the current restrictions on contact with prospects. He also will discuss where things stand with top recruits at various positions.
Questions for Michael Langston can be posted in this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board.
Be sure to check back at 7:30 p.m. to watch and participate in the chat.
-------------------
If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE trial today.