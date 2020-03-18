With Florida State and colleges across the country shutting down spring sports and the NCAA putting a temporary halt to in-person recruiting, there are a lot of questions facing coaches and student-athletes.

How will players prepare for coming seasons if they can't be with their teammates? How will coaches communicate with dozens of student-athletes if those athletes are required to go home for the rest of the semester? How can coaches evaluate recruits if they can't visit them in person?

To help answer any questions Florida State fans might have about all of these changes, Warchant is holding two separate live video chats today.

First up was senior writer Corey Clark discussing team issues. That chat was held early this afternoon, and the replay is available here.