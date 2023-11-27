For the final time this season, the ACC announced its weekly football players of the week Monday afternoon.

A pair of Seminoles earned recognition for their contributions to FSU's 24-15 win at Florida to improve to 12-0. Trey Benson was named the ACC Running Back of the Week while Jared Verse earned the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week award.

Verse, from Dayton, Ohio, had six tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 2.5 sacks against the Gators, including a pair of sacks on Florida's drive late in the fourth quarter. He forced a fumble on his final sack – his first as a Seminole – and his 3.0 tackles for loss tied the most for any Seminole this season.

Trailing 15-14 entering the fourth quarter, Verse led a Seminole defense that held Florida to minus-15 yards of offense and had four sacks over the final 15 minutes. The Gators had 86 passing yards in the game.

Verse was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.

Benson, from Greenville, Mississippi, scored all three of FSU's touchdowns in the game, on runs of 1, 36 and 26 yards. Benson's 1-yard touchdown got FSU on the board 26 seconds before halftime and cut the deficit to 12-7. On FSU's opening drive of the second half, Benson broke free for a 36-yard touchdown to give FSU the lead.

In the fourth quarter with FSU leading 17-15, Benson took a 3rd-and-3 handoff 26 yards for his third score. Benson's three rushing touchdowns matched a career-high from the Southern Miss game this year and against the Gators last season. He is the only Seminole in series history with three rushing touchdowns in a game against Florida.

Benson's 14 rushing touchdowns this year are tied for seventh in program history and his 23 career rushing touchdowns are tied for 13th.

Benson is a six-time ACC Running Back of the Week over the last two years, including earlier this season after he ran for 200 yards against Virginia Tech. Verse was the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week last season after Florida State's win vs. LSU.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify