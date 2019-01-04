Under Armour game performance, evaluation & the skinny on Pickens

There wasn't a more dominant wide receiver during UA practices this week than Pickens. He was almost impossible to contain on short and medium routes, and his strength after the catch makes him special. Pickens continued that impressive showing in Thursday's game, as he finished with four catches for 55 yards. I feel he easily proved himself as the top overall receiver in the country this week.

Now when it comes to Pickens' recruitment, that's a little tougher to figure out. While some believe the 'Noles are out of the picture, the talented receiver says that's not the case. In fact, he said he recently spoke with FSU wide receivers coach David Kelly and is paying close attention to the changes in Tallahassee.

"I'm still very high on them," Pickens said. "Coach Kelly talked with me on New Year's, wished me luck in the game. Main thing for me is to get to know the new offensive coordinator and see where my comfort is there. I think if that goes well, FSU will shoot right up there and I'm confident I will certainly take an official visit to FSU."



Pickens also wants to see how things shake out with FSU's quarterback situation. First things first, though .... look for new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to meet with Pickens after the dead period ends on Jan. 10.