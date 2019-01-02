CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Arjei Henderson

It used to be that in-game commitments were a big thing at all-star games. However, with the Early Signing Period more and more players are done with the process in December. But there are still three unsigned prospects making their decision at the Under Armour All America Game. Here are our predictions on each. MORE UNDER ARMOUR: Farrell's thoughts | Stock Report Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1 | Possible flips



Henderson has been a hard one to figure throughout the recruiting process, as he has already committed to Oklahoma (twice) and Oregon (once) and says his final three are Florida, Florida State and Tennessee. However, he is expected to take official visits in January, so it’s unclear how binding this decision will be, but I have a feeling the Seminoles win this one. Prediction: Florida State

Cooper, like Henderson, appears to want to take official visits in January, so it will be interesting to see if he sticks to the school he announces at the game. Florida State and Oklahoma have been mentioned as possible visit destinations, but the bottom line is that he’s taken an official visit to Illinois, and seems to like the Illini a lot. They are my choice for Cooper. Prediction: Illinois

