Florida State only signed one wide receiver in the early signing period, and even though it was a good one -- Rivals250 prospect Maurice Goolsby -- the Seminoles are far from done at that position.

The main target to watch right now is Texas standout Arjei Henderson, who spoke about his connections with the Seminoles during check-in on Saturday for the Under Armour All-America Game.

"I have a great relationship with Marvin Wilson and Dontavious Jackson," Henderson said. "Even before FSU recruited me, they have been great mentors for me. With the FSU staff, it's a very personal relationship. They were the first staff to contact me after I opened up my recruitment from the Oklahoma commitment."



Henderson, who is a member of the Rivals100, said another factor working in the Seminoles' favor is the personalities of FSU's coaches -- particularly head coach Willie Taggart and receivers coach David Kelly, both of whom did an in-home visit with Henderson just before the early signing period.

"We have been talking for awhile," Henderson said. "Coach Kelly, he has true character and is like a father-figure to me. He wants to see you prosper as a young man. He cares for me as a human being. That stands out."

Henderson said the only official visit he has set in stone right now would be his trip to Florida State on Jan. 25. He has indicated that he would also like to take official visits to Penn State, Florida and Georgia, but he doesn't have dates for those trips just yet.

At one point late in his interview Saturday, Henderson said he might announce his college choice at the Under Armour game on Jan. 3. The only official he has taken so far was to Oklahoma, where he was previously committed.

While some might not have realized that FSU was a legitimate player for Henderson, the talented wideout explained that he also has a good relationship with running backs coach Donte Pimpleton. And he is very familiar with new Seminole offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

"I like Coach Briles a lot," Henderson said. "He actually offered me when he was at Houston. He likes to get his playmakers in space. He likes to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. If you are 5-9 or 6-4, he’s going to get you the ball and give you an opportunity."



Henderson said he also spoke with Briles shortly after it was announced that he had been hired.

"He got on the phone immediately when I was talking with Coach Kelly and Coach Taggart," the four-star prospect said. "I can't wait to meet him when I take my official visit. I'm excited to see what Florida State is all about since I haven't been there before."