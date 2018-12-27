The Under Armour All-America Game is still nearly a week away, but the all-important practices leading up to the game will begin this weekend.

As always, Warchant will be on location covering practices and providing updates on all of the Florida State targets who are participating ... and it's a substantial list this year, including five-star defensive back Akeem Dent, five-star receiver George Pickens, four-star receiver Arjei Henderson and several others.

To set the stage, it's time to break down where things stand with each prospect,what to watch for in Orlando and more.