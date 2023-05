UAB transfer safety Jaylen Key concluded his visit to Florida State on Sunday afternoon. Key said he plans to visit Alabama next and possibly Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety is coming off a breakout 2022 season in which he had 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

FSU is in pursuit of a safety with Jammie Robinson off to the NFL and corner-turned-safety Omarion Cooper transferring. Robinson was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, while Cooper landed at Colorado.