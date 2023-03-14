Florida State’s razor-thin pitching staff showed its lack of depth in a midweek road game.

UCF welcomed “opener” Brennen Oxford with a five-run first inning and the Knights poured it on with a 14-3 win on Tuesday night. Nick Romano, Tom Josten and Andrew Sundean each hit home runs for the Knights, which pounded out 13 hits.

The Knights scored 14 runs in the first five innings as Oxford (1-1) gave up five runs in his one inning of work. Doug Kirkland was charged with two earned runs in two innings and Drake Flowers gave up seven runs (but just two earned) in 1.2 innings. FSU gave up a season-high 14 runs, surpassing FGCU’s 11 runs in a March 4 victory in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles (11-5) made two errors, one each by Jordan Carrion and Colton Vincent. FSU has committed 24 errors in 16 games.

One bright spot was freshman right-hander Ben Barrett, who tossed 3.1 hitless innings and had five strikeouts. Barrett had a 7.71 ERA coming into the game, but that was just 2.1 innings in two outings. Still, for a pitching staff short on quality it was a bright spot on a dismal night. His ERA dropped to 3.18.

Coach Link Jarrett said the Seminoles needed more efficient pitching appearances and didn’t get one until Barrett took the mound in the fifth inning. With the score out of hand early, though, he went deep into the bullpen and didn’t go to some of the Seminoles more-experienced options.

Dom Stagliano allowed two runs in seven innings for UCF (11-5). He had seven strikeouts.

FSU added a few runs in the sixth on James Tibbs’ RBI single and Nander de Sedas’ RBI double. Jaime Ferrer added an RBI groundout in the eighth.