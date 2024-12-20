UCF OL transfer Adrian Medley enters decision mode after FSU visit

Former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley had lined up multiple potential visits before making his transfer decision.

However, it turns out he's expecting to make just one visit.

Medley said Friday when exiting his Florida State official visit that he no longer plans to take any other visits and that he'll announce his transfer destination on Saturday.

"It felt like family here," Medley said after wrapping up his two-day FSU visit. "Obviously, I played for the (former UCF) coaches so I already knew them. I loved everything about (the visit.)"

Medley is entering his sixth and final year of eligibility after spending all five of his first years in college football at UCF. The last four of those years were under Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand, who are now FSU's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

"I'm looking for a coach just like coach Hand. He's a coach that poured into me a lot and got me where I am now," Medley said. "He's played a big part in this and he's basically a father figure to me because he was the one that, when I was down, built me back up to who I was meant to be."

Medley played sparingly in his first four seasons at UCF, appearing in 14 games and starting seven over the 2022 and 2023 seasons while missing time due to an injury. In 2024, he broke through and started all 12 games that season at left guard, the same position he says FSU wants him to play in 2025.

Pro Football Focus graded out Medley's first full season as a starter favorably, assessing him a 69.1 overall grade, 73.3 pass-blocking grade and 66.9 run-blocking grade.

"It felt good," Medley said of his 2024 season. "I came off of an injury and I finally felt like I belonged there."