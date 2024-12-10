UCF transfer offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall sets FSU visit this week

The veteran offensive lineman shared on X Tuesday that he'll be making two visits this week, first stopping by FSU on Thursday and then visiting Northwestern on Friday.

After receiving an offer last week, UCF transfer offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall has announced he's visiting Florida State later this week.

Marshall announced last Friday that he had received an FSU offer and his announcement of an FSU visit comes just one day after it was first reported that FSU is expected to hire UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand as its new offensive line coach for the 2025 season, though that hasn't been officially announced by FSU yet.

Originally a two-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Morgantown, W.Va., Marshall signed with Kent State out of high school. In his third season at KSU, he was a first-team All-MAC offensive tackle and transferred to UCF that offseason.

Over the last two seasons in Orlando, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman appeared in 25 games and started 23 of them, working at left tackle and both guard spots. This season, he started all 12 games, 11 of them at right guard and one at center.

Pro Football Focus graded Marshall at 58.1 this season. However, his pass-blocking grade was well above that at 77.8.

