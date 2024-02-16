UCLA scored eight runs in the fourth inning, only one of them earned, en route to a 14-10 win over Florida State on Friday at the Clearwater Invitational.

Ashtyn Danley, Makenna Reid, Allsion Royalty, Mimi Gooden and Emma Wilson gave up a combined 11 walks. Royalty (3-1) served up two home runs as part of UCLA’s big inning, but she gave up eight runs (just one earned) in the inning).

Michaela Edenfield and Hallie Wacaser hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning as FSU briefly was able to grab the lead back and pull in front of UCLA 5-4 in the top of the fourth.

Even after UCLA jumped in front 12-5, the Seminoles battled back. Edenfield and Wacaser drew back-to-back walks, with each scoring runs. Amaya Ross reached on a fielder’s choice to score a run. Edenfield scored on a throw down to second as Ross attempted to swipe the base, and Jaysoni Beachum added an RBI single to pull within 12-10.

Kalei Harding went 4 for 5 with two runs scored. Beachum went 3 for 5 with two RBI.