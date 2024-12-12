UFC transfer OL Marcellus Marshall recaps Florida State visit

The 6-foot-5 and 310-offensive lineman has been at UCF for two seasons after transferring from Kent State in 2022. Marshall has one season of eligibility left. With the hiring of former UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand earlier in the week, the Seminoles were the first team to host Marshall on a visit.

Florida State will be active in the transfer portal along the trenches and the look for improvement on the offensive side of the ball has just began as the Seminoles hosted UCF transfer tackle Marcellus Marshall on a one-day official visit on Thursday.

"It's been a great time. I've enjoyed my visit," Marshall said after his visit ended. "It was a great opportunity. I got to sit down with coach Norvell. He's a real high-energy guy. I enjoyed my conversations with all the people I had the opportunity to meet today."

With former head coach Gus Malzahn and now former offensive line coach Herb Hand now in the fold as part of the revamped coaching staff, Marshall has at least a few good reasons to consider the Seminoles.

"Coach Hand and I have built a great relationship. Just the bond that we have and the things I've been able to learn from him and the way we've been able to work together — I think you can see the benefit of him wanting me to come here," Marshall said.

While it would seem like a natural fit to follow Malzahn and Hand to Florida State with his final year of eligibility, Marshall is going through the process to find the right situation for him.

"The biggest thing I'm looking for is the best opportunity for me," he said. "I've got one year left to play. So I'm just trying to figure out where that's going to be. There is a great opportunity here. This is the first I've had the opportunity to visit. It's a great spot. I'm looking forward to seeing how things unfold."

Florida State is not only in need of some veteran offensive lineman but they are also in need of new voices in the locker room. Marshall was named a team captain this past season at UCF, a role that he and Norvell discussed in part during his visit on Thursday.

"That's a conversation that we had. I've had the opportunity to lead. It's the nature of how I carry myself, so if that's the opportunity that I get, I'm going to take advantage of that as well," he said.

Marshall quickly departed after talking with The Osceola and others on Thursday evening. He will be visiting Northwestern on Friday. When asked if he had any other visits planned, Marshall said that he was talking to other schools but did not have visits set anywhere else yet. His decision will come after he sets remaining visits and follows through with other programs.