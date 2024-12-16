UGA transfer LB Troy Bowles recaps short visit to Florida State

Florida State is actively targeting linebackers in the transfer portal, already securing the commitment of Nebraska transfer Stephon Thompson in the first week of portal activity.

UGA transfer Troy Bowles was the second linebacker that Florida State has brought in on a visit and the former four-star wrapped up his day in Tallahassee on Monday evening. The Seminoles made contact with Bowles a few days into the portal window and are the first program to host him on campus since he entered the portal.

Bowles had visited Florida State once during his high school recruitment, where he was able to meet head coach Mike Norvell. That familiarity, while slight, helped Bowles decide to visit.

"Me and Coach Norvell, we had a good relationship throughout my high school recruitment. It was a mutual feeling the whole way. He was always cool to me; I was cool to him, so you know, we just linked up," Bowles said. "It was awesome, his message to me was obviously he's not forcing anything. He doesn't like forced relationships; he likes genuine relationships and that why I respect him because he doesn't try to pressure you to do anything and it's all really just out of the kindness of his heart and he just truly loves coaching. He's not like a huge into being the media recruiting guy and he just actually likes the person himself."