UGA transfer LB Troy Bowles recaps short visit to Florida State

Florida State is actively targeting linebackers in the transfer portal, already securing the commitment of Nebraska transfer Stephon Thompson in the first week of portal activity.
UGA transfer Troy Bowles was the second linebacker that Florida State has brought in on a visit and the former four-star wrapped up his day in Tallahassee on Monday evening. The Seminoles made contact with Bowles a few days into the portal window and are the first program to host him on campus since he entered the portal.
Bowles had visited Florida State once during his high school recruitment, where he was able to meet head coach Mike Norvell. That familiarity, while slight, helped Bowles decide to visit.
"Me and Coach Norvell, we had a good relationship throughout my high school recruitment. It was a mutual feeling the whole way. He was always cool to me; I was cool to him, so you know, we just linked up," Bowles said. "It was awesome, his message to me was obviously he's not forcing anything. He doesn't like forced relationships; he likes genuine relationships and that why I respect him because he doesn't try to pressure you to do anything and it's all really just out of the kindness of his heart and he just truly loves coaching. He's not like a huge into being the media recruiting guy and he just actually likes the person himself."
The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Troy has spent the last two seasons at Georgia. In a limited role, Bowles played just under 50 snaps in two seasons in Athens, totaling five tackles. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Shifting into his new role, linebackers coach John Papuchis reached out to Bowles in the portal. Oklahoma State is another school that is actively talking to Bowles currently. While Bowles spent the majority of the day with Papuchis, he did want to see if he felt good about the rest of the staff too.
"I was just I was trying to see if I felt the same way they feel about me and if Coach Norvell was consistent," Bowles said. "And he is... he's very consistent on what he says."
With a new defensive scheme being implemented in Tallahassee, the scheme that Bowles would have expected has changed since he last visited. But he says that it's still a defense that you could be excited about playing in.
"It's going to be fast and aggressive. I feel like anybody that plays defense likes that - that's definitely how I like to play. After being fast and aggressive, they didn't get too much into it because Coach Tony White just got here," Bowles said.
If he chooses to come to Florida State, Bowles would be playing either of the two linebacker positions.
Bowles does not have a timeline set for his decision.