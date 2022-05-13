ULM CB transfer Josh Newton talks FSU, previews upcoming official visit

Q: First off Josh, when did you know Florida State was interested in you?

A: I mean, they followed me in January and they kind of hit me up then. And then when I re-entered the portal, they pulled the trigger (on a scholarship offer).

Q: I know you've had several conversations with FSU and other schools since entering the portal again. So what has been FSU's main message to you?

A: They need a guy with experience that will come in and lead. But also come in right away and contribute immediately. They told me they aren't going to give me anything and it's going to be competitive. It's a business, so nothing is guaranteed. So I want to earn everything.

Q: Which coaches have you been talking to the most, and what has been your impressions of them?

A: Straight-forward, real honest. Didn't beat around the bush. I talked with Coach [Adam] Fuller, the defensive coordinator, and Coach [Mike] Norvell, the head coach. I also talked earlier in the day with Coach [Marcus] Woodson, the cornerbacks coach.

With Coach Norvell, I saw a big heart, and he wants to see guys succeed. He is going to push you to your fullest whether you want to be pushed or not. With Coach Fuller, I've dealt with him the most. We watched film this morning, so that should tell you a lot about him. Lot of experience. He breaks the game down and he also knows how it's supposed to look by positions -- not just a defensive coordinator teaching schemes. He knows the movements of the whole picture from the D-Line to the secondary. I was impressed with that.

On Coach Woodson, he was very honest and he was really confident about what he was telling me about FSU, or what he he wants from a player. Didn't try to sell a dream but was just very direct.