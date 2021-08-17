'Ultimate competitor' ... RB Treshaun Ward emerging for FSU Football

This isn’t the first time Treshaun Ward has received rave reviews during his Florida State football career. Teammates and coaches praised him for coming through as a young walk-on tailback in the 2019 Sun Bowl. Then he so impressed the Seminoles’ coaching staff in 2020 that they put him on scholarship earlier this year. But after an excellent spring and one week of preseason camp, Ward seems to be making more noise than ever. “Treshaun, he is an ultimate competitor. A guy that started here as a walk-on,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said after Monday’s practice. “As we got to watch him grow and develop, he really, he changed our recruiting thoughts a year ago.” Indeed, the Tampa product was so impressive against the Seminoles’ scout team in practices last fall that they decided not to pursue a high school running back in the 2021 class. As a redshirt freshman, Ward still has four full years of eligibility remaining. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

FSU's coaching staff has nothing but good things to say about redshirt freshman running back Treshaun Ward. (Gene Williams, Warchant.com)

"He's a guy that I think has a huge upside. I've been fortunate enough to be around a lot of good running backs. Treshaun has a skill set that I think can be really special," Norvell said. "His vision, his running ability, the toughness. What he does without the ball in his hands. I'm excited. I'm excited about his continued growth and development." In two seasons at Tampa Bay Tech, Ward gained 2,390 yards, averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored 29 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed for 1,118 yards in just nine games in final year of high school in 2018. And Ward is more than just a talented runner. After Friday's practice in Jacksonville, running backs coach David Johnson credited him with being extremely intelligent and fiercely competitive. Norvell said Ward's emergence is sparking the entire running back room. "He's pushing all of those other guys. You saw from the scrimmage from the other night, those guys are a competitive group. They actually care about each other," Norvell said. "I thought they all did a really nice job with what they were asked to do in the run game. It's definitely a competitive group." Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili entered this preseason as the Seminoles' top two running backs, and Auburn transfer D.J. Williams is expected to be in the mix as well. But Ward, who rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries in that Sun Bowl, said all of the backs have been supportive of each other. "All the running backs, we're close. It's not really about one guy getting a lot of shine. We're all learning from each other," Ward said. "Jashaun has been coaching me up, the other guys, L.T. … it wasn't really about who had the big show. We all work together as one."