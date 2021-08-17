'Ultimate competitor' ... RB Treshaun Ward emerging for FSU Football
This isn’t the first time Treshaun Ward has received rave reviews during his Florida State football career.
Teammates and coaches praised him for coming through as a young walk-on tailback in the 2019 Sun Bowl. Then he so impressed the Seminoles’ coaching staff in 2020 that they put him on scholarship earlier this year.
But after an excellent spring and one week of preseason camp, Ward seems to be making more noise than ever.
“Treshaun, he is an ultimate competitor. A guy that started here as a walk-on,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said after Monday’s practice. “As we got to watch him grow and develop, he really, he changed our recruiting thoughts a year ago.”
Indeed, the Tampa product was so impressive against the Seminoles’ scout team in practices last fall that they decided not to pursue a high school running back in the 2021 class. As a redshirt freshman, Ward still has four full years of eligibility remaining.
“He’s a guy that I think has a huge upside. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around a lot of good running backs. Treshaun has a skill set that I think can be really special,” Norvell said. “His vision, his running ability, the toughness. What he does without the ball in his hands. I’m excited. I’m excited about his continued growth and development.”
In two seasons at Tampa Bay Tech, Ward gained 2,390 yards, averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored 29 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed for 1,118 yards in just nine games in final year of high school in 2018.
And Ward is more than just a talented runner. After Friday’s practice in Jacksonville, running backs coach David Johnson credited him with being extremely intelligent and fiercely competitive.
Norvell said Ward’s emergence is sparking the entire running back room.
“He’s pushing all of those other guys. You saw from the scrimmage from the other night, those guys are a competitive group. They actually care about each other,” Norvell said. “I thought they all did a really nice job with what they were asked to do in the run game. It’s definitely a competitive group.”
Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili entered this preseason as the Seminoles’ top two running backs, and Auburn transfer D.J. Williams is expected to be in the mix as well. But Ward, who rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries in that Sun Bowl, said all of the backs have been supportive of each other.
“All the running backs, we’re close. It’s not really about one guy getting a lot of shine. We’re all learning from each other,” Ward said. “Jashaun has been coaching me up, the other guys, L.T. … it wasn’t really about who had the big show. We all work together as one.”
The redshirt sophomore Corbin also spoke to reporters after Monday’s practice and was quick to compliment Ward’s work ethic.
“Treshaun is like a brother. Around the facilities, we’re literally glued to the hip of each other. He’s always been talented. What we’ve seen now is what we’ve known since I first came here.” Corbin said. “He’s very talented. He was just putting the days together, working hard and making plays on special teams and offense … I’m just happy for him.”
Even though Ward is close with Corbin and the rest of the backs, that doesn’t take away from his desire to get on the field. He is confident he can help play a role in turning around the Seminoles’ fortunes.
It was the same belief he showed during his recruiting process. Ward said he opportunities elsewhere (Rivals listed offers from schools like Louisville, Kentucky, and Maryland), but he relished the challenge that came with walking on at a major program like FSU.
“Once the chance with Florida State came, I felt like I could compete at that level,” Ward said. “I trust in my abilities, and I know that I can play at a Power 5 school like Florida State. I just bet on myself.”
And the bet has certainly paid off for Ward, who was placed on scholarship with the Seminoles earlier this year.
“The scholarship meant a lot to me,” Ward said “Taking that weight off my mom’s shoulder with school tuition. It took a lot of weight off her and my shoulders.”
While he and his family are excited for the honor, Ward said he’s, “still on the same path.”
“Definitely, being on scholarship has been a lift off my shoulders. But it doesn’t stop what I was doing, I keep pushing, working. Just taking it step by step,” Ward said. “For me, it was time to keep going. Even though that scholarship came to me, it didn’t stop nothing that wasn’t already going. It was definitely needed, though. …
“It took me to another level. Just because I got the scholarship, that doesn’t mean I can just stay the same and stay mediocre. It allowed me to push more. And it just gave me an opportunity and allowed them to believe in me, and it took my game to the next level after they put me on scholarship.”
