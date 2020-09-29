The Seminoles only gave up 16 points in the season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, but that was because of blocked field goals and interceptions deep in FSU territory. The Yellow Jackets, with a true freshman QB that was benched against Syracuse two games later, still managed almost 500 yards of total offense.

Then came the debacle at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Hurricanes scored touchdowns on their first five drives en route to a 52-10 humiliation of the Seminoles.

There are many areas of concern when a team is allowing 478 yards per game. But the biggest one is glaring: Through two games, the Florida State defense has exactly one sack. It was shared by linebacker Amari Gainer and safety Raymond Woodie in the opener.

"I'd love to be able to say this guy is going to win one-on-one battles all the time," Fuller said. "It's not happening. We've got to do a better job of just creating those situations. ... It's just something we've got to get better at. There's no question. We need to create pressure.

"That's not always going to be sacks, but we need more pressure. We've got to get the quarterback off his spot, and we need to do a better job. And we're working at it to make sure that happens."