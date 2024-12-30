UNC LB Lavallee, Tennessee DE Jenkins set to visit FSU this week

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will hit the ground running when the calendar flips from 2024 to 2025 on Wednesday. The Seminoles are expected to host several of their top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal when the recruiting calendar goes from a Dead Period to a Quiet Period on Jan. 1, when two-and four-year student-athletes who intend to enroll midyear can start visiting college football programs again.

North Carolina transfer linebacker Caleb Lavallee confirmed with the Osceola on Monday that he will visit FSU beginning on Wednesday and will be on campus through Jan. 2. Lavallee was offered by FSU coming out of Smyrna (Ga.) Whitfield Academy as a member of the Tar Heels' 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked by Rivals as the 18th-best ILB prospect in the country for that recruiting cycle. Lavallee appeared in 10 games for the Tar Heels this season where he made 14 tackles. He made the first start of his career for North Carolina last week when the Tar Heels took on the UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Lavallee led UNC with nine tackles in their 27-14 loss to the Huskies.