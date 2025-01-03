UNC LB transfer Caleb LaVallee recaps his official visit to Florida State

North Carolina transfer linebacker Caleb LaVallee was a huge bright spot in the Tar Heels' otherwise disappointing loss to UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. The redshirt freshman led the team in tackles with nine, including one tackle for loss in the 27-14 defeat in Fenway Park. The following Sunday, LaVallee entered the transfer portal and the Seminoles were the first team to pick up the phone and call him. Florida State received LaVallee's first official visit of his portal process and, while LaVallee had returned to FSU as a player with UNC this past season, he enjoyed being back as a recruit for the first time since his high school recruitment.

"The visit went great, it was great to be back in Tallahassee and see everything and everyone again," LaVallee told the Osceola following his visit. Florida State had offered LaVallee in high school and hosted him for at least one visit during his process. His relationship with Florida State coach Mike Norvell from his high school recruitment has put FSU at the front of his portal recruitment. "It was great to have the opportunity to reconnect with Coach Norvell and spend time with him because he is an awesome person and an amazing coach. His message to me was that FSU really wants me and can do special things with me, but I need to find the right fit for me and my future," LaVallee said. But it runs a little bit deeper for the LaVallee family. Caleb's younger brother, Noah, is a linebacker prospect in the 2026 class that also has an FSU offer and has been recruited by the Seminoles for this upcoming cycle. "What made them (FSU) so attractive was the relationship I already had with Coach Norvell from high school and they were the first school to reach out (to me in the portal)," LaVallee said. "My family has a great relationship with FSU and they have been recruiting my brother and I very hard, which is why FSU is towards the top of the list for the both of us. I’d love to play with my brother again one day."

LaVallee (left) with Mike Norvell (right) on a visit during LaVallee's high school recruitment.