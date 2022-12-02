Florida State tried to rally from a three-goal deficit but fell short as North Carolina took a 3-2 win over the Seminoles in the College Cup on Friday night in Cary, N.C.

Trailing 3-0 in the second half, Onyi Echegini scored on a counter attack — just 36 seconds after UNC’s final goal — and Heather Payne scored in the 76th minute. But the Seminoles’ final efforts, including a corner kick in the 88th minute, didn’t materialize and Lauren Flynn’s last-second kick into the box was wrapped up by UNC keeper Emmie Allen.

FSU saw its bid to repeat as national champions end. The Seminoles battled back from the early deficit and led UNC in shots on goal (25-14) and corner kick (13-3).

This was round 3 between the teams. The Tar Heels defeated the Seminoles 2-1 on Oct. 20 in Tallahassee, but FSU took a 2-1 win over UNC in the ACC Tournament title game on Nov. 6.

The Seminoles’ season ends at 17-3-3 under the guidance of first-year coach Brian Pensky.

UNC will play the UCLA-Alabama winner in the title game on Monday at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).