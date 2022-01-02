 FSU football signees A.J. Duffy and Sam McCall participate in Under Armour All-America Game
Under Armour All-America Game live updates, notes, commitments

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Florida State quarterback signee A.J. Duffy will put his talents on display today at the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Atlanta.

FSU defensive back signee Sam McCall also is expected to participate, although he has been hampered by an injury this week in practices.

There also will be several commitments announced during the game, including one from Las Vegas running back Jovantae Barnes, who has the Seminoles in his top three with Oklahoma and Southern Cal.

Click here for live updates from the game, which is slated for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

QB A.J. Duffy participates in Under Armour All-America practices this week.
QB A.J. Duffy participates in Under Armour All-America practices this week. (Rivals.com)

