FULL PADS & WORKING WITH 'PRIME TIME'

(Travis Jay)

Day three was great for me, but I had to get used to being in pads since it's been a couple of weeks since I had them on. Plus the pads are different here than what I use. But I think it went pretty good. Only thing I've really had to adjust to here at Under Armour is the off-man coverage, as we mainly do press-man at Madison. I had to be more patient in what I do and stay in my back pedal.

Usually, I'm in press-man, where I can get my hands on you and turn you any way I want. But this kind of coverage makes you have to be more patient. First day, I had to get a couple of reps in, and then the second and third day it was very comfortable for me in how I could attack. So I'm ready for it now.

The last two days, I got a chance to work with Deion Sanders, and he was mainly helping me on the little things you can do in off-man with my stance, and gave me stuff that could help gain an advantage quicker in that type of defense. And what to look for more consistently. It was a lot fun getting that kind of knowledge from one of the greatest ever. He gave me a lot of love.

(Raymond Woodie III)

Oh man, that was really great working with all these different types of legends like Deion Sanders, and then later on day three with Ed Reed, who was out there. In the moment, I was just soaking up all the information and listening to the way they were teaching off-man, press-man, and how you can utilize it at safety or corner. But then when you get back to the hotel, you are like, "Oh man, I just got praise from Deion Sanders and Ed Reed, who is one of my idols as a young kid." Then with Deion, he's the best DB to ever play the game. So you really think about what a blessing it is.