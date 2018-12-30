UA game filled with talented DB commits, but will they all sign with FSU?
ORLANDO — If they all stick with their commitments and sign with Florida State in February, Florida State will finish the 2019 recruiting cycle with one of the nation’s top defensive back classes, if not the best.
The only issue right now is that by electing to not sign during the early period, four of those prospects — Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant, Travis Jay and Nick Cross — will all be heavily pushed by other schools to change their minds.
The three who are in Orlando this week for Under Armour All-America practices — Dent, Gant and Jay — discussed why they haven’t signed yet, what they’re thinking about Florida State, the 2019 recruiting class and more.
Top DB commits Dent, Jay still likely to sign with ‘Noles
Although he has been committed to Florida State for a very long time, Dent is the one many ‘Nole fans are most concerned about — partly because of the types of schools pursuing him and partly because of his playful comments to the media.
That trend continued on Saturday.
"I mean, I might surprise a lot of people,” the five-star defensive back said. “Just how January unfolds because I don't even know myself, and I might surprise myself. I've already been to a lot of places, so it's hard for me to decide if I want to go back to places I've already been. So that's what I'm stuck between on that with visits.”
While some people made a big deal of the “surprise” comment, Dent later clarified that he wasn’t speaking about where he would sign. He was speaking about making visits — as in he might not actually make any other visits.
Either way, Dent described his commitment to FSU as very strong.
