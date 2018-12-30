ORLANDO — If they all stick with their commitments and sign with Florida State in February, Florida State will finish the 2019 recruiting cycle with one of the nation’s top defensive back classes, if not the best.

The only issue right now is that by electing to not sign during the early period, four of those prospects — Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant, Travis Jay and Nick Cross — will all be heavily pushed by other schools to change their minds.

The three who are in Orlando this week for Under Armour All-America practices — Dent, Gant and Jay — discussed why they haven’t signed yet, what they’re thinking about Florida State, the 2019 recruiting class and more.