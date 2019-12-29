Three-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones is committed to Alabama, but he is certainly keeping his options open for other schools to win his interest. Currently, he has official visits planned to Baylor on Jan. 17 and Oregon on the 24th.

Jones has one more spot open and says Florida State could be the choice if the Seminoles make a push.

"Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn are trying to get in there," he said. "FSU is talking a lot to my trainer, who handles a lot of my recruitment. I told my coach and trainer to let them know I would be interested. FSU produces a lot of great defensive lineman and have for the past five to 10 years."

While there is a lot of excitement around the Seminoles' new coaching staff and head coach Mike Norvell, Jones sounds most interested in what he has learned about FSU's academic programs.

"Education is the biggest thing to me because football won't last forever," the 6-foot-5, 322-pounder said. "Computer science and business are my majors. FSU has a great business program, and that intrigues me a lot. So if they push, I think that's a place it's possible that I visit."

Jones said he chose not to sign early so he could see what other schools had to offer.

Tennessee offensive guard Marcus Henderson is not committed to any program yet, and he should have a busy month of January as he plans to take three official visits. But only one of those visits is set in stone, with a trip to Alabama coming on Jan. 24.



Being from Memphis, Henderson has had several interactions with new FSU head coach Mike Norvell, and he is very familiar with the Seminoles' new coaching staff.

"Yes sir, I just talked to Coach Norvell three days ago, and they officially offered me," Henderson said. "They want me to take an official visit there. I have a great relationship with Coach Norvell, and my family is also comfortable with him. Not sure on the chances of the official visit yet, as I need to go back home and talk with my parents. Because him being at FSU does change things now."

Norvell originally tried hard to get Henderson interested in Memphis, and the lineman described the former Tigers coach as very genuine and clear about his plans and vision.

For now, Henderson seems focused on Alabama, but if he does visit Tallahassee, he knows what he'll be looking for.