Under Randy Shannon, FSU's defense seeks jolt of confidence in final games

There is a need for dramatic change. There are also questions of how much Florida State coaches can change in a relatively small window of time, given a bye week to then prepare for the team’s final two games.

Can the scheme adjust? Likely tweaks but not wholesale adjustments.

Can the physicality, attitude, confidence and energy change? FSU interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon discussed playing smart, fast and physical, which of course sounds like coachspeak. But then again the Seminoles (1-9) have often been lacking in those areas this fall.

“You just got to find out what can people do,” Shannon said. “It ain’t what you can do, it’s what people can do. And you find out what they can do and you do it. Our scheme is our scheme, what we run. But you find out who can execute it and who has certain techniques, certain coverages.”

Shannon took over FSU’s defense during the bye week after coach Mike Norvell dismissed defensive coordinator Adam Fuller (as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and receivers coach Ron Dugans) following a 52-3 loss at Notre Dame. Norvell’s message to Shannon was simple.

“I want our players to play fast,” Norvell said. “I want them to be confident in what they're doing. … I want them to make sure when they get on the field, the communication, what they're being asked from a schematic responsibility, that it's something that plays and fits to them, but I want them to be able to go out and play fast and play free here these next two games.”

FSU’s defense has struggled in the last three games, allowing 36, 35 and 52 points, essentially contests where they weren’t competitive in the second half of games against Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame. It looked and felt like the message from Fuller to the players was not resonating.

The Seminoles have struggled in particular against the run (115th at 192.4 yards per game), while faring relatively better vs. the pass (53rd at 206.4 yards). But they also haven’t generated takeaways, just two interceptions in 2024 and none since recovering a muffed punt at SMU on Sept. 28.

Will the defense look any different under Shannon? It’s likely less schematic and more about developing confidence.

“He’s a funny, chill guy,” linebacker Omar Graham said. “But when we get on the field, he’s really fired up. It’s real easy to be comfortable with him.”



