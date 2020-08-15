Editor's Note: Be sure to check back with Warchant.com around 8:30 p.m. ET tonight for complete post-scrimmage coverage, including an interview with head coach Mike Norvell.





Starting positions won't be decided tonight inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

A full four weeks remain before the Florida State football team is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Georgia Tech.

But after using the first week of preseason practice to teach and make early evaluations of their players, there's no denying that FSU's coaches will be placing a very emphasis on what they see tonight in the Seminoles' first preseason scrimmage.

"A lot of guys look really good with just helmets on," defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said. "Once you start including physicality and the full contact of everything, things start changing. So I'm anxious to see how the guys respond to putting it all together and putting them in game-type situations.

"We're going to be in Doak Campbell ... full-padded practice, under the lights. You learn a lot about your players and get a lot of good information."

FOOTBALL PROMO ENDS MONDAY! 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months