Under The Radar: FSU WR Bryan Robinson showed potential late in spring
We recently published our Warchant Top 40, discussing the 40 players on the Florida State roster we believe could make the greatest impact on the 2021 football season.
Now, we will begin looking at some of the players who didn't make that list but have the potential -- and opportunity -- to emerge from the shadows this fall. Some of these will be lesser-known recruits who have shown potential, and others will be higher-profile prospects who have yet to live up to the billing.
The only definitive criteria to make this list is that the player has yet to start a game at Florida State.
We begin this series today with redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryan Robinson.
Size on FSU roster: 6-foot-1, 208 pounds
As a recruit: Bryan Robinson was definitely not "under the radar" during the recruiting process. He was a four-star prospect according to all major recruiting sites, and Rivals rated him as the No. 19 player in the state of Florida.
The South Florida product chose FSU over Florida, Miami, Nebraska and others, and he was originally committed to the Hurricanes earlier in the process. Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans' departure from Miami -- and later hiring at FSU -- was a crucial development in Robinson ending up in Tallahassee. The coach and player have had a bond for years, and that also helped bridge the gap during FSU's change in coaching staffs.
Time at FSU: Robinson arrived in Tallahassee with the other early enrollees in his class in January 2020. Because of Florida State's lack of quality depth at the position, there was optimism he might develop quickly and contribute to the Seminoles' offense this past season.
As was the case with many others in his position, however, Robinson's development was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic. FSU only held three spring practices before everything was shut down for months, and he essentially got none of the head start usually attained by early enrollees. Any advantage of being able to take part in meetings and workouts in January and February was lost by not getting to benefit from the normal summer regimen.
