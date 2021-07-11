Under The Radar: FSU WR Bryan Robinson showed potential late in spring

We recently published our Warchant Top 40, discussing the 40 players on the Florida State roster we believe could make the greatest impact on the 2021 football season.

Now, we will begin looking at some of the players who didn't make that list but have the potential -- and opportunity -- to emerge from the shadows this fall. Some of these will be lesser-known recruits who have shown potential, and others will be higher-profile prospects who have yet to live up to the billing.

The only definitive criteria to make this list is that the player has yet to start a game at Florida State.

We begin this series today with redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryan Robinson.

