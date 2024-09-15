Undeterred by 0-3, TJ Alford offers unique perspective on FSU visit

With all that has transpired on the recruiting trail over the last few months at the linebacker position, one thing is certain. Vero Beach (Fla.) LB Tarvos 'TJ' Alford has become a major priority for this Florida State coaching staff and getting him on campus this past weekend for an official visit was a big step in the coaches' attempt to flip the four-star away from Ohio State.

"I'm not really looking at the record because, well, with my school we didn't start off how we wanted to (either). We went 0-3 the first three weeks .You just got to come in, keep working and try to build that chemistry together. Completely form a team. With them, there are a lot of new faces on the team. It's not like they have that full chemistry to compete and do things to the best of their ability."

Florida State was left out in the first round of official visits during the summer, as Alford took visits to Ohio State, UCF and Illinois. Florida State was able to reschedule the official visit during an unofficial visit over the summer and got him on campus officially on Friday.

"I really wanted to be around coach (Randy) Shannon again, coach (Ernie) Sims, coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach Fuller," Alford said. "I wanted to see how they use their linebackers, how they play and how they feel I can come in and fit in the system. And how I could compare to the depth chart."

Before Alford committed to the Buckeyes at the end of March, he reached out to all of the finalists in his recruitment and asked if they would be OK with him evaluating all options in his recruitment despite making a commitment. Alford has followed through on continuing to evaluate his options, traveling to Miami for an unofficial visit last weekend as the Hurricanes hosted Florida A&M.

But Florida State has been the team pushing the hardest to flip Alford from the Buckeyes. Apart from being in Columbus, Florida State is the place he has visited the most since his commitment. A decision on whether he flips his commitment comes down to how effectively (and perhaps more importantly how early) the Florida State coaching staff would use Alford.

As Alford departed from the Moore Center on Sunday, Norvell left him with a confident message.

"He's the coach that wants to coach me the most," Alford said. "He said that there is no head coach that wants to coach me more than him. Really just the opportunity ahead, how I can come in and help the team and make it better. I can come in and be a leader, set the tone and bring a different type of intensity to the field."

Alford has no further visits planned apart from attending 'The Game' in late November.