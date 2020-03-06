Terry and Wilson talked about their decisions for the first time publicly on Friday during a media session at the Moore Athletic Center. The event was held on the eve of the start of spring football practice.



"We didn't like leaving the program in the state that it's in," Wilson said. "I feel like we can give it one last shot and come out and do great things for the Florida State Seminoles."

Terry, who had 60 catches for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, said he was leaning toward turning pro after the Seminoles' final regular-season game of the year.

But then he talked to Norvell. He talked to wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. And he decided he wanted to come back.

"Coach Norvell gave me a call, and he talked to me on the phone for a good minute," Terry said. "He told me he was going to hold everyone accountable. He was going to hold the team accountable, and he was going to get it back to how it's supposed to be. And I believed him, the things he was saying, the words he was giving me. And everything just sounded so true. It just felt different.

"I didn't want to leave Florida State on a bad note. So I felt like i had a chance to come back and give it my all and work on a lot more things."