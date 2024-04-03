Certainly one of the position groups that was going to be the most fascinating to monitor this spring were the FSU linebackers.

The Seminoles have to replace a pair of starting linebackers in Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who played over 1,000 combined snaps and recorded 138 tackles between them in 2023.

That makes what FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared after last Thursday's first spring scrimmage a particularly promising development.

"That group has been one of the pleasant surprises for me throughout these early practices because they're good with their fits, they're good with communication," Norvell said. "They're still working on some of the elements and the coverages, but that can all be expected there early. I would say that their progression is probably a little further ahead of where I might have even expected where they are. I'm excited about what that group is going to continue to develop to be."

DJ Lundy is far and away the most critical member of FSU's linebacker corps this offseason. FSU pulled off a major coup when it convinced him not to transfer to Colorado like he announced he would be doing and instead return for his fifth season with the Seminoles.

Lundy has looked a bit lighter and played like a more well-rounded linebacker early this spring and it sounds like that translated into Thursday's scrimmage.

"I thought DJ Lundy looked like we need him to look," Norvell said. "He was flying all over the field, I saw physical plays, he was working in his communication."

Lundy shared after Tuesday's practice that he's 235 pounds now, down from the 244 he was listed at last season. He said his goal by the start of the season is to be down to 230.

"I'm not gonna lie, my body now feels better than it has ever been. I just feel like I'm in shape, really don't get tired anymore," Lundy said. "Being able to play freely and have fun, it's the best feeling ever. Right now, I'm just out there having fun, communicating, playing with my brothers. It's fun."

While experience is largely lacking in FSU's linebacker room this offseason, Lundy brings a great deal of experience at the collegiate level as well as FSU's defense. He's missed just one game over his four seasons as a Seminole, appearing in 45 games and making 17 starts at FSU.

That has aided his comprehension of FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense considerably, but Lundy has made an effort to take that knowledge to an even higher level and has seen this effort pay off on the practice field.

"Really learning about the game, the little stuff that gives you indicators of what play is about to happen," Lundy said. "That's where I'm trying to take the next step is more of a mental thing and trying to get ahead of the play before it happens."

The rest of this linebacker group is relative unknowns. Alabama transfer Shawn Murphy was a touted prospect (top 50 overall in the 2022 class) but hasn't played much at this level. Sophomores Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer have had moments of success but need to find more consistency.

"That's a fun group to see compete because they are talented, they have ability, they can run," Norvell said. "It's just the finer details of communication, keeping your eyes where they're supposed to be."