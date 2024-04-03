Unproven FSU linebacker unit a 'pleasant surprise' so far this spring
Certainly one of the position groups that was going to be the most fascinating to monitor this spring were the FSU linebackers.
The Seminoles have to replace a pair of starting linebackers in Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who played over 1,000 combined snaps and recorded 138 tackles between them in 2023.
That makes what FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared after last Thursday's first spring scrimmage a particularly promising development.
"That group has been one of the pleasant surprises for me throughout these early practices because they're good with their fits, they're good with communication," Norvell said. "They're still working on some of the elements and the coverages, but that can all be expected there early. I would say that their progression is probably a little further ahead of where I might have even expected where they are. I'm excited about what that group is going to continue to develop to be."
DJ Lundy is far and away the most critical member of FSU's linebacker corps this offseason. FSU pulled off a major coup when it convinced him not to transfer to Colorado like he announced he would be doing and instead return for his fifth season with the Seminoles.
Lundy has looked a bit lighter and played like a more well-rounded linebacker early this spring and it sounds like that translated into Thursday's scrimmage.
"I thought DJ Lundy looked like we need him to look," Norvell said. "He was flying all over the field, I saw physical plays, he was working in his communication."
Lundy shared after Tuesday's practice that he's 235 pounds now, down from the 244 he was listed at last season. He said his goal by the start of the season is to be down to 230.
"I'm not gonna lie, my body now feels better than it has ever been. I just feel like I'm in shape, really don't get tired anymore," Lundy said. "Being able to play freely and have fun, it's the best feeling ever. Right now, I'm just out there having fun, communicating, playing with my brothers. It's fun."
While experience is largely lacking in FSU's linebacker room this offseason, Lundy brings a great deal of experience at the collegiate level as well as FSU's defense. He's missed just one game over his four seasons as a Seminole, appearing in 45 games and making 17 starts at FSU.
That has aided his comprehension of FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense considerably, but Lundy has made an effort to take that knowledge to an even higher level and has seen this effort pay off on the practice field.
"Really learning about the game, the little stuff that gives you indicators of what play is about to happen," Lundy said. "That's where I'm trying to take the next step is more of a mental thing and trying to get ahead of the play before it happens."
The rest of this linebacker group is relative unknowns. Alabama transfer Shawn Murphy was a touted prospect (top 50 overall in the 2022 class) but hasn't played much at this level. Sophomores Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer have had moments of success but need to find more consistency.
"That's a fun group to see compete because they are talented, they have ability, they can run," Norvell said. "It's just the finer details of communication, keeping your eyes where they're supposed to be."
Nichelson, in particular, turned heads in FSU's first scrimmage. His athleticism was clear immediately upon his arrival last summer, but he needed to learn the intricacies of the linebacker position after he was a running back and safety in high school.
Thursday's scrimmage was a moment where Nichelson demonstrated how far he's come in the less than 12 months since he enrolled.
"I had a good sense upstairs in the box (that) Blake had played pretty good (in the scrimmage). Randy (Shannon) grabbed me and says, 'You’re going to like what you see.' A lot more consistent, being where he needs to be. You’re seeing the flashes," Fuller said. "(Tuesday) in the inside drill, you’re seeing his physicality. We know he can run. We know he has athletic change of direction. He’s natural in coverage. You saw last year when we forced the reps with him, all of the wheel routes, he was making all of the plays, picking balls off. It was just the ball would go left, he would go right, pad level. It’s starting to show up. The arrow is really high on Blake right now."
Cryer transferred from Northwestern to FSU last July right after head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired. Despite being thrown immediately into fall camp as a true freshman at a new school from where he had spent the prior six months, Cryer got onto the field in a limited role last fall.
Lundy has been incredibly impressed with how far both these sophomores have come since arriving on campus a year ago.
"They're light years from where they were last year to where they are now. I love to see it. You can really tell they put in the extra time, they put in the work," Lundy said. "Blake is so fluid, he can cover anyone. Juice (Cryer), he's taking that next step in his game. He's more confident, he's being really vocal and I can tell he's been in his playbook because he pretty much knows what everybody is doing. I feel like both these guys can take that next step from what I've seen so far."
FSU is also getting a boost of further depth at the position as redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr., who appeared in all 14 games last season as FSU's fourth linebacker and made his first career start in the Orange Bowl, is making progress in his recovery from the injuries that plagued him throughout the 2023 season.
"He battled through some injuries last year. We're working to get him back to full speed. Today was a good step in that direction," Norvell said after Tuesday's sixth spring practice. "Hopefully we get more here towards the end of the week. Maybe we can get him a little bit of action Saturday (in the scrimmage). We'll see what that looks like."
