The demolition of Doak Campbell Stadium has begun and the race to completion in time for the 2025 season opener against the University of Alabama is under way.

The Osceola continues to provide readers with progress reports including the Seminole Boosters project website, which includes the latest information about club seat sales and the timeline for contacting each and every donor. The communication also addresses what to expect in 2024, including a rendering of the 7,000 temporary seats to be installed on the west sideline for the 2024 season. There's also a cool skycam positioned on the project so you can watch the daily transformation of the west sideline of Doak.

As the initial seating plates of Doak are being removed, the sales process continues with 55 percent of donors and season ticket holders having scheduled presentations of the new seating products. According to Seminole Boosters, phase one and two club seats have sold out and phase three is selling well. Currently, the Boosters are calling on Tomahawks and Warriors donors in west side seating sections 29-37 and Dunlap Champions Club seat holders.

Once the Phase 3 club seats are sold, the Boosters will open sales of west sideline chairback seats and champions club seats to donors in priority order. The west sideline chairback seats will be offered at a lower price point and capital gift requirement than the club seats. The reimagined Dunlap Champions Club will offer more seating options with a variety of price points.

The Osceola will provide you regular updates throughout the 18-month transformation.