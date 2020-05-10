Updated Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020
With the summer nearly upon us, here's a breakdown of the Florida State football team's projected scholarship totals for 2020 -- broken down by class at each position.
As always, the scholarship count at this time of year can be tricky because of offseason attrition and players being added to the roster. Perfect examples of both scenarios occurred this week with offensive lineman Mike Arnold jumping into the transfer portal and UCLA grad transfer tight end Jordan Wilson announcing he will be a Seminole.
So this is more of a projection of what the fall roster will look like based on the information currently available.
(Purdue linebacker transfer Cornel Jones is listed here as part of the scholarship total, but he enrolled in January as a walk-on and is expected to be awarded a scholarship during the summer or fall.)
The chart below includes all scholarship players that are on the team's official roster, players who signed as part of the 2020 class, early enrollees, and transfers who are believed to be coming in on scholarship.
While this list shows 87 players currently on scholarship, it's important to note that many have yet to enroll, which means the Seminoles are actually well below the 85 limit. There likely will be more attrition during the summer months (there always is), which should open up spots.
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|
QB
|
T. Rodemaker
|
J. Travis
|
J. Blackman
|
|
RB
|
L. Toafili
|
A. Grant
J. Corbin
L. Webb
|
K. Laborn
|
|
WR
|
B. Robinson
J. Douglas
K. Poitier
D. Williamson
|
W. Thompson
|
T. Terry
O. Wilson
K. Helton
|
DJ Matthews
|
TE
|
C. Boatwright
M. Douglas
|
|
C. McDonald
|
J. Wilson
|
OL
|
M. Smith
D. Washington
Z. Herring
T. Shrader
L. Willis
R. Scott
|
D. Lucas
C. Meadows
|
B. Scott
|
B. Johnson
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|
DT
|
M. Ray
M. Rogers
|
T. Thompson
J. Jackson
D. Briggs
F. Lovett**
|
C. Durden
|
M. Wilson
|
DE
|
Q. Fuller
C. Fann, Jr.
D. McLendon
J. Griffis
TJ Davis
|
J. Chatman
|
J. Kaindoh
|
J. Robinson
|
LB
|
K. Glenn
S. Dix, Jr.
J. McCluster
DJ Lundy
|
Amari Gainer
Kalen DeLoach
Jaleel McRae
|
D. Brooks
|
E. Rice
L. Warner
C. Jones
|
DB
16
|
T. Jay
J. Brownlee
S. Williams
|
I. Bolden
R. Green
B. Gant
|
A. Samuel
|
C. Becker
H. Nasirildeen
C. Fagan
M. Dotson
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
PK 1
|
Ryan Fitzgerald
|
P 1
|
A. Mastromanno
Notable Walk-on Players
TE Wyatt Rector / RB Treshaun Ward, RB Deonté Sheffield / WR Caleb Ward, WR Adarius Dent / DB Nolan McDonald / P Tommy Martin / PK Parker Grothaus / LS Grant Glennon
