Updated Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020

Gene Williams • Warchant
With the summer nearly upon us, here's a breakdown of the Florida State football team's projected scholarship totals for 2020 -- broken down by class at each position.

As always, the scholarship count at this time of year can be tricky because of offseason attrition and players being added to the roster. Perfect examples of both scenarios occurred this week with offensive lineman Mike Arnold jumping into the transfer portal and UCLA grad transfer tight end Jordan Wilson announcing he will be a Seminole.

So this is more of a projection of what the fall roster will look like based on the information currently available.

(Purdue linebacker transfer Cornel Jones is listed here as part of the scholarship total, but he enrolled in January as a walk-on and is expected to be awarded a scholarship during the summer or fall.)

The chart below includes all scholarship players that are on the team's official roster, players who signed as part of the 2020 class, early enrollees, and transfers who are believed to be coming in on scholarship.

While this list shows 87 players currently on scholarship, it's important to note that many have yet to enroll, which means the Seminoles are actually well below the 85 limit. There likely will be more attrition during the summer months (there always is), which should open up spots.

Florida State State Roster By Class - Offense (40)
Pos Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

QB
4

T. Rodemaker
C. Purdy

J. Travis

J. Blackman


RB
6

L. Toafili
C. Wren

A. Grant

J. Corbin

L. Webb

K. Laborn


WR
10

B. Robinson

J. Douglas

K. Poitier

D. Williamson

W. Thompson
J. Young

T. Terry

O. Wilson

K. Helton

DJ Matthews

TE
3

C. Boatwright

M. Douglas


C. McDonald

J. Wilson

OL
16

M. Smith

D. Washington
I. Henry

Z. Herring

T. Shrader

L. Willis

R. Scott

D. Lucas

C. Meadows
J. Goss
C. Neal

B. Scott

B. Johnson
A. Boselli
J. Williams
D. Taylor
Italics = redshirt
Florida State Roster By Class - Defense (45)
Pos Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

DT
7

M. Ray

M. Rogers

T. Thompson

J. Jackson

D. Briggs

F. Lovett**

C. Durden
R. Cooper

M. Wilson

DE
11

Q. Fuller

C. Fann, Jr.

D. McLendon

J. Griffis

TJ Davis

J. Chatman

J. Kaindoh

J. Robinson
D. Williams

LB
11

K. Glenn

S. Dix, Jr.

J. McCluster

DJ Lundy

Amari Gainer

Kalen DeLoach

Jaleel McRae

D. Brooks

E. Rice

L. Warner

C. Jones

DB

16

T. Jay

J. Brownlee
D. Tate
J. Green-McKnight

S. Williams

I. Bolden
J. Lars-Woodbey
A. Dent
R. Woodie

R. Green

B. Gant

A. Samuel

C. Becker

H. Nasirildeen

C. Fagan

M. Dotson
* Defensive backs can line up at cornerback, safety, "star" or as a dime back / ** Unless he is granted a waiver, Fabien Lovett may need to sit out this season as part of the NCAA's transfer rules.
Special Teams by class (2)
Pos Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior

PK 1

Ryan Fitzgerald

P 1

A. Mastromanno

Notable Walk-on Players

TE Wyatt Rector / RB Treshaun Ward, RB Deonté Sheffield / WR Caleb Ward, WR Adarius Dent / DB Nolan McDonald / P Tommy Martin / PK Parker Grothaus / LS Grant Glennon

