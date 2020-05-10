With the summer nearly upon us, here's a breakdown of the Florida State football team's projected scholarship totals for 2020 -- broken down by class at each position.

As always, the scholarship count at this time of year can be tricky because of offseason attrition and players being added to the roster. Perfect examples of both scenarios occurred this week with offensive lineman Mike Arnold jumping into the transfer portal and UCLA grad transfer tight end Jordan Wilson announcing he will be a Seminole.

So this is more of a projection of what the fall roster will look like based on the information currently available.

(Purdue linebacker transfer Cornel Jones is listed here as part of the scholarship total, but he enrolled in January as a walk-on and is expected to be awarded a scholarship during the summer or fall.)

