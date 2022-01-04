Warchant TV: New FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins meets media
For the first time since being promoted to Florida State offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins spoke with reporters this morning via Zoom.
Atkins, who has been on Mike Norvell's staff the past two seasons as offensive line coach, replaces Kenny Dillingham, who left last month to become offensive coordinator at Oregon.
Atkins previously served as offensive coordinator at Charlotte.
