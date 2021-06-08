Live Updates from WCWS Championship Series: FSU vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Florida State softball team will look to continue its magical postseason run Tuesday night vs. No. 1 Oklahoma in the 2021 WCWS Championship Series.

The Seminoles were underdogs in their Super Regional at LSU and prevailed with two straight wins. Then they were underdogs in several elimination games here at the Women's College World Series, culminating with back-to-back wins against No. 3 Alabama.

Now comes the biggest test of all. FSU (48-11-1) will square off against the top-ranked Sooners, who are 54-3 on the season and have won their last four games by a combined margin of 31-7.

