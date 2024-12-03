Updates: Signing Day times, Osceola's coverage for Wednesday

The earliest Early Signing Day in college football history has arrived on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Florida State has 13 verbal commitments in a 2025 class that is ranked 52nd in the nation by Rivals.

Osceola recruiting writers Charles Fishbein, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle offer thoughts on how the class could shape up, with a few late flips included. Their story is a good table-setter with a position-by-position look on who we project FSU will sign.

Osceola staff members will be posting updates in a live thread on the Osceola Village on Wednesday morning, posting as each new Seminole signs and the school has confirmed his signing. You can also chat with us and Osceola subscribers about the signees.

We'll have stories on each 2025 signee. All of those will be posted on the Osceola Village.

Below is the list of known signing ceremonies

QB Kevin Sperry – 9 a.m.

LB Tavion Wallace - 9:30 a.m. (Arkansas commitment)

OL Mario Nash – 10:30 a.m.

WR Jayvan Boggs – 2 p.m. (UCF commitment)



DL Kevin Wynn – 2:30 p.m.

DE Tobi Haastrup - 2:40pm (undecided)

TE Chase Loftin – 3 p.m.

OL Solomon Thomas – 5 p.m.

The Osceola staff will also go live on our YouTube channel as well as Osceola Facebook with real-time reaction to the signings at approximately 10 a.m.