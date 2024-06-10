Florida State offensive line board for its 2025 recruiting class just got a little shorter. On Monday, four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison committed to Oregon. Addison is the second offensive lineman who FSU had significant interest in signing to commit to another school over the last 10 days. Last week Rowan Byrne committed to Clemson and canceled his official visit to Florida State, which was supposed to take place this upcoming weekend.

Things changed quickly for Addison, who announced that he had narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to nine schools the day before his trip to Eugene, Ore., for his official visit with the Ducks. Addison had official visits scheduled with both Penn State (June 14) and Florida State (June 21) after his visit to Oregon but has now announced he has shut down his recruitment.