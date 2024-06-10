Updating FSU's OL Board after Ziyare Addison commits to Oregon
Florida State offensive line board for its 2025 recruiting class just got a little shorter. On Monday, four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison committed to Oregon. Addison is the second offensive lineman who FSU had significant interest in signing to commit to another school over the last 10 days.
Last week Rowan Byrne committed to Clemson and canceled his official visit to Florida State, which was supposed to take place this upcoming weekend.
Things changed quickly for Addison, who announced that he had narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to nine schools the day before his trip to Eugene, Ore., for his official visit with the Ducks.
Addison had official visits scheduled with both Penn State (June 14) and Florida State (June 21) after his visit to Oregon but has now announced he has shut down his recruitment.
With Addison and Byrne off the board (at least for now) FSU has five-star guard Solomon Thomas committed to its 2025 class and hosted offensive lineman Max Buchanan on an official visit this past weekend.
Josh Petty, Peyton Joesph, Dontrell Glover Ty Haywood and Mario Nash will arrive for official visits later this summer or in the fall.
