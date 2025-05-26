Updating FSU's recruiting board: Defensive line

Analyzing how FSU administration will implement new rules resulting from House-NCAA case, what software is helpful.
Link Jarrett discusses FSU earning a regional host for a second straight year. Drew Faurot, Gage Harrelson also talk.
Florida State is battling Tennessee and Texas A&M for a top target.
FSU came up just outside of the top eight overall seeds but will host a regional this weekend.
FSU is in eighth place at the 2025 NCAA Championship Finals.
Analyzing how FSU administration will implement new rules resulting from House-NCAA case, what software is helpful.
Link Jarrett discusses FSU earning a regional host for a second straight year. Drew Faurot, Gage Harrelson also talk.
Florida State is battling Tennessee and Texas A&M for a top target.