It might have seemed like a harder schedule when it was first announced on Wednesday. It might have felt like the Florida State football team would have been better off with its pre-coronavirus slate of games.

But in reality, now that rival Florida is off the slate thanks to the Southeastern Conference's Thursday vote, almost nothing has changed -- from a competitive standpoint -- for the Seminoles in 2020.

The combined record for the 11 FBS opponents on FSU's original schedule was 87-56 one year ago. That's a winning percentage of 60.8 percent.

The combined record for the 10 FBS opponents on the new schedule was 75-55 a year ago. That's a winning percentage of 57.7 percent.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial