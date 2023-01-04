South Carolina defensive end Gilber Edmond will make an official visit to Florida State. Edmond, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, is expected to arrive in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. The Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood High product signed with South Carolina as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Edmond appeared in 21 games over three seasons in Columbia. This past season he totaled 39 tackles in 12 games and had nine TFLs and two sacks. He totaled 44 tackles in three seasons with the Gamecocks.
"Gilber can play with his hand off the ground or on it," Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein said. "I expect FSU to use him like they did with Amari Gainer. He does a solid job against the run. He comes off the ball and does not get broken down by backs in space. He lacks great burst off the ball but still can get up the field and cause problems as a pass rusher."
Edmond's recruitment became a priority for FSU after high school defensive end prospect Keldric Faulk flipped his commitment and signed with Auburn on Early National Signing Day.