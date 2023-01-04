South Carolina defensive end Gilber Edmond will make an official visit to Florida State. Edmond, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, is expected to arrive in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. The Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood High product signed with South Carolina as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Edmond appeared in 21 games over three seasons in Columbia. This past season he totaled 39 tackles in 12 games and had nine TFLs and two sacks. He totaled 44 tackles in three seasons with the Gamecocks.



