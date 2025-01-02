Utah State transfer RB Rahsul Faison 'loved every bit' of his FSU visit

The Seminoles were the first program to host Faison on an official visit and the graduate transfer loved every bit of his time in Tallahassee.

Florida State lost some veteran production with the departure of Lawrance Toafili at the end of last season. With an exciting young group of running backs, the Seminoles are looking to add some experienced production to the room and have prioritized Utah State transfer running back Rahsul Faison in the portal.

"The coaches are really great people. That stood out to me the most — was the coaches," Faison said on his visit. "I feel like they have a special thing going this (upcoming) season. I loved every bit of it."

"Just how real they were," he continued. "They were real honest and excited. They have a plan for me if I were to go here, so I loved the plan they have set out for me. I could really see myself (going here) for sure."

Originally signing with Marshall out of high school, Faison instead spent two years at the JUCO level (Snow College) before committing to Utah State in 2023. In his last two seasons at Utah State, Faison has rushed for over 1,800 yards — including an extremely productive season in 2024 where he rushed for 1,109 and eight touchdowns.

If he used his final year of eligibility at Florida State, he would be joining a Gus Malzahn offense that loves to run the football.

"Coach Gus' offense speaks for itself — what he is able to do with the running backs. So obviously someone like myself who is a running back and wants to have a big time year. I loved every bit of it for sure," Faison said. "The success he was able to have with them. He has had multiple NFL running backs. They had successful college careers and they will be great pros as well."

Faison would also be joining a room that has not only been well-stocked but very competitive under running backs coach David Johnson. With two exciting young backs in Kam Davis and soon-to-be true freshman Ousmane Kromah, Florida State wants Faison to be an older voice.

"They were very honest with me, they were real. They got a great young group of guys, some guys that can really run the ball and do a lot of things well in the backfield. They told me that I can add to that and be a big impact on the team," Faison said.

Following his official visit to Florida State, Faison has planned visits to Alabama, Utah and North Carolina. While he expressed that he was very much playing things by ear in terms of the flexibility of his recruitment, he did say that he wants to make sure he makes the right decision as he "cannot go wrong" with only one year of playing time left.

As far as early returns are concerned, Faison thinks that place could be FSU.

"They passed my expectations for sure, absolutely," Faison said. "This place is amazing. Obviously they had a down year last year but everything they have being built this season and the players they are able to bring in. It's going to be special this season."