Valencia Myers scored a season-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds as Florida State overcame a poor shooting night and squeezed out a 61-60 win at Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Myers scored six points in the fourth period. The senior shot 5 of 8 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the free-throw line. Latson became the single-season record holder in the ACC for freshman scoring, surpassing Diamond Deshields (Latson now has 655 points).

Erin Howard added eight points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (23-7, 12-5 ACC), who have won three straight games.

FSU shot just 19 of 58 (32.8 percent) from the floor and 1 of 13 (7.7 percent) from 3-point range. But the Seminoles were 22 of 31 (71 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Seminoles were picked to finish ninth in the ACC in the preseason but are in position to take the No. 4 spot with a win at Clemson on Sunday coupled with a Louisville loss in one of its remaining games.

Elise Williams had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Wake Forest (14-14, 5-12).

Sara Bejedi had six points and five rebounds. But Bejedi held Wake's Jewel Spear to 11 points on 3 of 8 shooting.