Vanderbilt upsets FSU soccer, ends Seminoles' season

FSU's dream of repeating as national champion was dashed by an all-time performance by Vanderbilt's goalkeeper.

Sara Wojdelko had 14 saves and added two more diving stops on penalty kicks as Vanderbilt upset No. 1 seed Florida State 4-3 on penalty kicks on Friday night.

The match was tied 3-3 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

FSU had its chances throughout the match, launching 29 shots on goal — including 15 in the second half and five in the first overtime.

Addie Todd didn't need to make many saves, and she was only credited with two for FSU (15-2-4). But she also allowed a gift of a third goal as Vanderbilt went ahead in the 79th minute.

Kameron Simmonds responded in the 81st minute to tie it up. Marianyela Jimenez and Jordynn Dudley also had first-half goals for the Seminoles.

FSU's exit was early and surprising, especially given the run to the ACC championship that helped secure a No. 1 seed.

An overflow crowd of 2,128 — one of the largest in school history — watched the game.