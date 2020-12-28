Florida State signed 17 players during the early signing period, including former UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Since that time, the Seminoles have landed commitments from two more talented transfers -- Georgia OLB/DE Jermaine Johnson and Arkansas DB Jarques McClellion.

Targeting both high school prospects and college transfers, FSU will look to fill all of its needs by signing six or seven more players by February.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at 12 key targets to watch for FSU's class of 2021 -- on both the prep and college transfer markets.

