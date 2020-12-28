 Twelve key targets to watch for FSU Football's 2021 signing class
Variety Pack: 12 key targets for FSU Football (preps and transfers)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State signed 17 players during the early signing period, including former UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Since that time, the Seminoles have landed commitments from two more talented transfers -- Georgia OLB/DE Jermaine Johnson and Arkansas DB Jarques McClellion.

Targeting both high school prospects and college transfers, FSU will look to fill all of its needs by signing six or seven more players by February.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at 12 key targets to watch for FSU's class of 2021 -- on both the prep and college transfer markets.

New Orleans product Destyn Hill remains a talented WR the 'Noles would love to land.
New Orleans product Destyn Hill remains a talented WR the 'Noles would love to land. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Skinny on WR Andrew Parchment & FSU

There's no denying that FSU could use a veteran receiver who can stretch the field and open up plays for the rest of the receiving corps. Parchment, a grad transfer from Kansas, fits that bill with his route-running ability and speed. If Rivals had a Forecast feature for transfers, I would put one in for Parchment to the 'Noles. I think FSU sits in a pretty good spot here, and the attraction of being a potential starter for this Mike Norvell offense is attractive for the 6-foot, 3-inch wideout.

